OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD’s Fireworks and gun amnesty day will be on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Omaha Police say with no questions asked, people can drop off fireworks, ammunition, and guns at Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

