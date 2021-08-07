Advertisement

Des Moines police say resident shot intruder in self-defense

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines say a resident shot an armed intruder who broke into an apartment overnight.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday when a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment along Lincoln Avenue. Police say the intruder assaulted and threatened residents inside the apartment before he was shot by one of the residents.

Investigators say the intruder fled the scene and later showed up with a bullet wound at an emergency room. He is expected to recover.

Police did not release the names of the victims or the accused intruder and have not announced any arrests in the case.

