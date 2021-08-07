A day in the life of a vaccine clinic in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many are now preparing for what appears to be a new wave of the coronavirus. In Douglas County, the push for vaccinations is on but the pace at vaccine clinics is slowing down.

There are still plenty of jitters and rumors and well ambivalence about the vaccine.

“Ummm I’m not really comfortable with shots but I’m excited,” said Lydia Okuku.

“I mean I have a friend who believes the conspiracy theories,” said Georgia.

“Just wanna get it over with so I don’t have to do it again,” Ethan.

Meet Lydia, Georgia, and Ethan. One thing they have in common is that they all waited quite a bit of time before getting a COVID vaccine.

“I look at social media and everything and it’s sort of been back and forth,” said Lydia.

The rising high school senior says she got mixed messages about the medicine online and needed more time to warm up to the idea. The same goes for Georgia.

“It’ll make me feel more safe going into the school year.”

Georgia is quite the researcher and wanted to understand more before accepting a dose. Another thing they all had in common is that their parents didn’t pressure them to get vaccinated.

It’s something Douglas County workers say they’ve noticed makes a huge difference for all ages.

“We’ve learned that a long time ago, we can’t force people to get it. All we can do is be present and be available to get the vaccine,” said Jeremiah Morello, Douglas County Health Dept.

For the few hours spent with the crew, I watched them juggle preparing the vaccine, delivering it, and educating people.

“I looked into it because I had some friends who said similar things.”

A volunteer spent time dispelling a myth for one mom who questioned whether the vaccine causes infertility.

“You know, our job is just to provide information.”

Even when it’s difficult, physically when it’s 100 degrees outside, and mentally when the ones they’re called to protect don’t quite believe in what they’re doing.

As workers prepare a dose for one man, he openly shared that he refuses to ever wear a mask and says he never changed his behavior and never got sick so it wasn’t necessary. When I asked if he would share that on camera, he said no.

“It is a little bit hard when people feel that we’re not doing a good job or we’re not being honest with them, but we can assure you everything we do is backed by science and we have the public’s interest in mind,” said Shannon Stafford, Nurse Practitioner, Douglas County Health Dept.

The clinic at Millard North High School vaccinated 11 people between 8 a.m. and noon. At the clinics, you do have the option of staying in your car.

