Voila! Garth Brooks tickets become available

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Just like that, more seats became available Friday morning for the August 14th concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Promoters describe them as “good seats” and “many choices” for the “in-the-round seating”. It will be the first music event at the stadium in 34 years. The university said it could accommodate 90,000 fans.

The tickets were set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the Ticketmaster app, the Garth Brooks Like at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or Ticketmaster.

Sales are limited to eight tickets per person.

We were told the concert was sold out within an hour and a half on May 21.

