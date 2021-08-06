University of Nebraska system updates pandemic protocols

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The four campuses that make up the University of Nebraska system have new and updated guidelines related to COVID-19 protocols.

The updates are based on new guidelines from the CDC.

All vaccinated faculty, staff, students, and visitors are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks. Masks are required indoors for everyone at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

A COVID-19 vaccination is strongly recommended for all members of the university community but not required.

Faculty, staff, and students are not required to disclosed their COVID-19 vaccination status. Those who choose to keep it confidential should expect to take additional safety measures.

COVID-19 testing will be available on the campuses based on local health conditions.

Protocols may evolve as local health conditions change.

The policies apply to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, and University of Nebraska Medical Center.

