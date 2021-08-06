Advertisement

Toyko Olympics spirit: 6 News Daybreak does trampoline

By Danielle Avitable
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s time to wrap up the series of the 6 News Daybreak team trying out unique Olympic sports.

The final chapter takes them to Airborne Academy to learn about trampolining.

“It’s just poetry in motion, just absolute beauty.”

Words from the coach, Michelle Mathison, were springing with sarcasm. She knew she was in for a long day.

Once you can walk, the trampoline training begins. We didn’t have that much time so we got right into it.

Other Daybreak members had a knack for flying through the air. The difficulty ramped up quickly.

After more struggles, there was a sign of progress. A perfect ten leads us to the Olympic trampoline.

The threads are stiff with larger springs, making them extremely bouncy.

“It’s like a roller coaster drop in your stomach.”

We started with a simple goal, we thought we were soaring through the air. A far cry from what the Olympians do.

“At a minimum, they’re going 20 feet in the air. At a minimum.”

The attention to detail such as toes pointed, arm placement, flips, twists, and the landing, all count in the scoring. We just tried not to get injured.

Every time a new skill is made, you get to ring a bell.

“So we call that butterflying.”

At Airborne Academy there is a move now called the Dave. Another humbling day learning an Olympic sport with the Daybreak team soaring to new lows.

“You have a whole new appreciation for those trampolinists.”

The trampoline has been an Olympic sport since 2000. Belarus and China brought home the gold.

