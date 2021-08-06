Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for information on overnight shooting

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down information after a man was shot in north Omaha early Thursday.

OPD said in a release that officers were called at 2:33 a.m. to a neighborhood near 16th Street and Willis Avenue, where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to Nebraska Medical Center, and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

