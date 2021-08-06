Omaha man arrested for stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say they arrested a known suspect for a stabbing Thursday night.

The victim was found about 9:33 p.m. in the area of Saddle Creek & Leavenworth with wounds that were not thought to be life threatening. He is 43 years old.

Officers found suspect Roger McKinley, 65, and booked him for second degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.