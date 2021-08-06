Advertisement

Omaha man arrested for stabbing

Victim is expected to survive
Victim is expected to survive(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say they arrested a known suspect for a stabbing Thursday night.

The victim was found about 9:33 p.m. in the area of Saddle Creek & Leavenworth with wounds that were not thought to be life threatening. He is 43 years old.

Officers found suspect Roger McKinley, 65, and booked him for second degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports death of unvaccinated man in his 50s
United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi...
Council Bluffs native wins Olympic bronze
Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

Latest News

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
University of Nebraska system updates pandemic protocols
Just like that, more seats became available Friday morning for the August 14th concert at...
Voila! Garth Brooks tickets become available
Friday's hour by hour forecast
Mallory’s Forecast Update - T-showers move out early Friday! Hot and muggy for the afternoon
Friday, August 6th
Mallory's Friday Morning Forecast