Nebraska Supreme Court orders union president reinstated to Omaha Fire Department

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Embattled Omaha firefighter’s union president Steve LeClair won a victory in the state’s high court Friday as the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled he must be reinstated as a city firefighter.

The union praised the decision in a news release, stating that “the highest court in Nebraska has agreed with two previous and impartial decision-makers that President LeClair was unjustly terminated for an off-duty incident occurring in October of 2018.”

“Not only is Steve LeClair a decorated firefighter who is personally responsible for saving the lives of Omaha citizens, he is [a] wartime veteran that has honorably served our country. It has been very unfortunate that Steve’s position as Union president and his advocacy for Omaha Fire Fighters has resulted in a different set of rules being applied and prevented him from protecting Omaha Citizens; a job which he has done since 2002.”

LeClair was let go from the city’s fire department in February 2019 following an internal investigation after he was charged with assault and battery regarding an incident that had happened the previous November.

The state supreme court’s decision specifically stated that it didn’t condone any of the acts LeClair admitted to or was accused of, but said that ultimately city’s arguments were without merit as it agreed to arbitration then but then did not want to abide by the decision.

“The city contended that it should be able to fire LeClair for his actions and asked that the arbitrator’s decision finding otherwise be vacated,” the decision states.

The state court did, however, reverse the district court decision that LeClair’s legal fees be paid by the city.

“In its briefs and at oral argument in this case, the City contended that it should be able to fire LeClair for his actions and asked that the arbitrator’s decision finding otherwise be vacated. The City, however, agreed to submit disputes like this to arbitration. As a result, our role in this case is a limited one. While we do not minimize or condone the acts LeClair admitted to, much less those he was accused of, all that we are empowered to do is determine whether one of the narrow grounds on which courts may vacate arbitration awards applies. We find that while the City’s arguments that such grounds were present were not frivolous, neither were they meritorious. We, therefore, reverse the district court’s order to the extent it awarded the union attorney fees and costs and affirm the order in all other respects. Affirmed in part, and in part reversed.”

Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Friday that she was “disappointed in the decision,” and stood by the city’s decision to fire LeClair.

“I am greatly disappointed in the decision of the Nebraska Supreme Court to give Steve LeClair his job back. The criminal acts that led to LeClair’s termination are reprehensible. Assaulting a woman of color and using a racially charged statement while doing so is inexcusable. This type of behavior is unacceptable for anyone and, even more so, for a firefighter who is supposed to protect the public. While I must accept the decision of the Nebraska Supreme Court, I maintain my position that LeClair’s termination was justified.”

