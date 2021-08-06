Advertisement

Nebraska Board of Education hears public comment on updated health standards draft

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Board of Education on Friday spent hours listening to public comment on the second draft of its proposed K-12 health education standards.

Friday’s public comment session in Lincoln was packed. There’s a fierce divide in Nebraska about how to best teach students about health and wellness in the classroom, especially when it comes to sex education.

The latest draft of the state’s plan removes certain terminology and concepts critics said weren’t age-appropriate, such as “transgender,” “homophobia,” and “birth control.” It also removes medical names of body parts, while topics like “puberty” remain.

The state is still collecting feedback on the plan through an online survey. Input can also be emailed to the Nebraska education department, or sent to Nebraska Department of Education, P.O. Box 94987, Lincoln NE 68509-4987.

Public schools and accredited private schools are required by law to have standards in place for health education. They do not have to adopt the state’s standards.

The Nebraska Department of Education intends to seek board approval on the final version of the health standards this fall.

Producer Chase Moffitt and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

