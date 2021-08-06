Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - T-showers move out early Friday! Hot and muggy for the afternoon

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday morning started off a bit active on the radar, with clusters of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms drifting south-southeast. By 6 AM, most of this rain was east of Omaha, with light showers lingering in western Iowa through mid-morning. Morning lows ranged from the mid-60s to the lower-70s.

Clouds will continue to decrease behind the rain this morning, allowing highs to soar back into the lower-90s this afternoon. With muggier conditions returning, heat indices could climb into the upper-90s during the heat of the day. Winds will blow in from the south 7-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Friday's hour by hour forecast
Friday's hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

Clouds increase again overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. A few spotty showers are possible late.

Lingering spotty showers are possible into Saturday morning. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap! Heat and humidity will build into the afternoon, with highs topping out in the lower-90s. A First Alert Day is in effect Saturday due to the threat of severe storms - primarily after 5 PM.

Saturday, August 7th is a First Alert Day
Saturday, August 7th is a First Alert Day(WOWT)

Hail will be the primary threat when storms initially fire up; the severe threat will then transition to gusty winds and heavy rainfall through the early overnight hours.

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday
Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday(WOWT)

Rain moves out Sunday morning, with clouds decreasing behind and highs yet again back into the lower-90s.

The hottest and most humid day looks to be Monday, with highs soaring into the mid to upper-90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and extended forecast - including Saturday’s First Alert Day - by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

