Advertisement

Last round of bonus Nebraska SNAP benefits coming next week

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday will be the final round of pandemic-related supplemental SNAP benefits issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Households that are already receiving the maximum monthly benefits for July will get an additional $95.

The amounts distributed are based on household size:

  • One-person households will get $234.
  • Two-person households will get $430.
  • Three-person households will get $616.
  • Four-person households will get $782.
  • Five-person households will get $929.
  • Six-person households will get $1,114.
  • Seven-person households will get $1,232.
  • Eight-person households will get $1,408.

States are able to apply for increases in allotments through the USDA’s Food and Nutritional Service until the end of September, according to the DHHS release.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 7, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Authorities find body of missing 7-year-old Omaha boy
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi...
Council Bluffs native wins Olympic bronze
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports death of unvaccinated man in his 50s
Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln still on but it’s a “fluid situation”

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police identify woman in suspicious death, suspect already in custody in Kansas
Confusion and frustration for drivers and bikers along new bike lanes near 29th & Harney
The Nebraska Department of Education has released draft two for the proposed health education...
Nebraska Board of Education hears public comment on updated health standards draft
Nebraska service members volunteer in Africa - 5 pm
Nebraska service members volunteer in Africa - 5 pm