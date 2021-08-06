Advertisement

Huskers addressing the passing game in the red zone and short yardage

By Joe Nugent
Aug. 5, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are changing the way they do camp this year with different priorities. After taking a look at last year Scott Frost decided to move the installs earlier for short-yardage and red zone. That will give the players more time to work on both areas.

In the red zone, the issue isn’t scoring, Nebraska was 43rd in the country a year ago with points on 30 of the 35 trips to the red zone. The problem lies deeper, only four touchdown passes in those 35 trips. Huskers had 14 rushing touchdowns with a dozen field goals. Most teams have more rushing touchdowns than passing from inside the 20 but the Nebraska ratio is the concern.

Especially when you consider the size of the tight ends, Austin Allen is plenty tall enough to be a forward in the NBA at 6′9′'. Travis Vokolek also towers over most defenders at 6′6′'. They will be primary pass catchers for the Huskers at tight end and only Allen had one touchdown reception last year.

In terms of short-yardage, the Huskers were 96th in the country last year on third-down conversions. Of course, not every third-down attempt is a short-yardage situation but more success in the spots where they only need a yard or two will greatly improve third-down conversions.

