Husker Football: checking in with Coach Frost after first week of fall camp

Scott Frost speaks to the media after practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, 8/6/21.
Scott Frost speaks to the media after practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, 8/6/21.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After one week of fall camp, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is pleased with where his football team is at.

“Effort and attitude have been really good,” Frost said. “That’s been the best part. It’s fun coaching this team right now.”

He added that he’s especially happy about how players have picked up schemes and plays.

“We want to throw everything at them quick. I want to get that first unit available to run anything that we need to run this year early on.”

The head man said there are a number of younger players who have done well adjusting to and learning everything thrown their way.

The team is set to scrimmage in just two days and will hold another the following week.

At this point, Frost says the depth chart is just about set but there are positions like wide receiver where they’re still working to figure out which six guys will be in the rotation and get most of the snaps.

One additional Huskers note: Chief of Staff Gerrod Lambrecht is leaving the program. Frost said Lambrecht’s longtime assistant Andrew Sims will take over full-time as the Director of Football Operations.

Nebraska opens its season on the road against Illinois on August 28.

