Douglas County Historical Society holds its 18th garage sale

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We can’t go to the Douglas County Historical Society’s garage sale until we first discuss the history of the event.

“This is probably our 18th year of doing it. It’s a fundraiser for Douglas County Historical Society, it helps for the cost of local history records,” said Kathy Aultz, Executive Director of Douglas County Historical Society.

This garage sale is very important to the historical society, especially since a historic event prevented the organizer to raise funds.

“Especially in the last year and a half or so its been difficult to have events, it’s been difficult to do other things that bring in funding that keeps our doors open and so this event really helps a lot to just pay the overhead expenses the lights and the heating bill.”

All this stuff comes from staff members and the community and yes, there are some old things here such as old books, old records, and vintage furniture.

“We have a lot of collectibles, we have all of our items kind of separated into different departments. We have a whole department with all kinds of collectible items.”

Nancy Bailey believes she might have found something worth taking home.

“I’m looking for a small occasional table and then I found this plant stand which is very unusual. I’ve never seen anything like it before and so I’m going to make a place for this, it even has a little drawer which is unusual,” said Bailey.

Shoppers say you have to look over the items carefully because you could miss out on a deal and bargain hunting can be competitive.

“I didn’t see that yesterday. I would have sure scooped that up if I’d seen that yesterday but she got it, so good for her,” said Kathy Gross, Boardmember of the Douglas County Historical Society.

The Douglas County Historical Society’s garage sale will be open until 7 p.m. Friday and will run tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, the event is being held near 90th and Maple in the spot where the Fareway grocery store once operated.

