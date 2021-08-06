David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storm chances Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers this morning sent humidity soaring this afternoon, dew points in the middle 70s means really steamy conditions for your Friday evening! Temperatures will hold steady into the upper 80s to around 90 through sunset. The heat index will be in the mid to even upper 90s at times. Conditions stay dry through Midnight, then we could see some spotty showers late tonight into early Saturday. Temperatures are slow to cool tonight, only falling to around 74 in the metro.

Spotty showers may linger through about 10am or Saturday morning, but we should dry out and heat back up in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to top in the low 90s for the afternoon. A storm system will approach the area by the evening, helping to kick off scattered thunderstorms, especially after 6pm. A few of those storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail. As the evening goes on, the threat will mainly transition to gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A few spots could pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain with those heavier storms. The highest risk for severe weather appears to be shifting a little farther north of Omaha, but a strong wind gust or some small hail can’t be ruled out in town. Rain should move out fairly quickly overnight.

Clouds will thin out slowly on Sunday, helping to keep temperatures a touch lower. Highs still top out above average, climbing into the upper 80s for the metro. The heat will quickly return with highs jumping back into the middle 90s. Humidity will push the heat index into the upper 90s at times. We’ll see another chance for storms roll in Tuesday evening or Tuesday night. Temperatures will stay warm but slowly fall back into the upper 80s by the end of next week.

