Council Bluffs Police identify woman in suspicious death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have identified the woman in the Council Bluffs’ suspicious death earlier this week and the suspect.

Ralph Bullard, 46, has an arrest warrant from Council Bluffs and Omaha Police for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and theft unlawful taking stolen auto. Bullard is already in custody at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas on other charges.

The woman is identified as 23-year-old Leah Verratti. In the investigation, CBPD said the death happened in Omaha and informed OPD about finding “a deceased female party in Fairmont Park.”

According to the release, OPD Homicide detectives found “the crime scene at a storage facility parking lot on the Bil-Den Glass property.” Police say there is a pending extradition for Bullard to come to Omaha.

