Cass County Sheriff ready to retire

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The sheriff of Cass County is 65 years old and he says he is ready to retire.

According to Cassgram, Sheriff William C. Brueggemann said his decision has not been a secret for several months now because he’s told anyone who asked about it.

However, it did not become public until this week’s Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The 2022 county budget planning included a look ahead to the next two years. Sheriff Brueggemann is wearing many hats including overseeing the jail and radio towers.

Board Chairman Dan Henry told the other board members that Brueggemann was not going to run next year so they had to start planning now on possibly assigning non-mandated sheriff’s duties to others.

