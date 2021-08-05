West Nile virus detected in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in the area after a mosquito in a light trap in northwest Omaha tested positive.

“This is not unexpected,” county Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in a news release. “Only time will tell how many human cases we have this year, or if we even have any.”

Since its first detection in the state, Douglas County has seen a low of three human cases in 2009 and 2015; and a high of 71 human cases in 2018.

DCHD offered the following tips to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Use bug repellant with DEET or picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Be sure to apply sunscreen before mosquito repellant and avoid combined products.

Wear loose long-sleeved shirts and pants, socks, and shoes when spending time outdoors.

Avoid being outdoors around dawn and dusk as that’s when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove standing water or report it to the health department for treatment.

