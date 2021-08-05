United Way of the Midlands assembles necessity kits for Omaha-metro students in need

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - About 4,000 students in Omaha and Council Bluffs public schools will get some school supplies that many families take for granted.

United Way of the Midlands will give away boxes containing full-sized hygiene items to help students feel good and too succeed when they return to class.

There are still many families struggling, trying to recover from the economic setbacks caused by the pandemic. United Way of the Midlands on Thursday had volunteers loading boxes with soap, shampoo, toothpaste — everything needed to start the school year with confidence, and giving some parents one less thing to worry about as the school year starts.

“We know one in four families in our community are making a tough choice between medication, food, soap — the most basics for their family,” said Matt Wallen of United Way. “So we don’t want families to have to make that choice, to have to chose soap or toothbrushes over food or medications.”

More than 250 community members volunteered to put together the Shine Bright boxes, which will go to kindergarteners, sixth- and ninth-graders in both Council Bluffs and Omaha schools.

—

Correction: A previous headline incorrectly attributed the program to a local school district. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.