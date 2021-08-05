Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
An Omaha man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29.
Omaha man killed in I-29 crash
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
Nebraska hog farmers call foul on California’s new regulations
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park

Latest News

Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Health experts blame the recent surges in Covid-19 cases on the low rate of vaccinations and...
Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday - Evening storms bring the potential for severe weather to the area.