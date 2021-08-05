Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Morning light showers move out with clearing and warming later today.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few morning showers are on the map out the door but those won’t amount to much and will exit east fairly quickly. The clouds move east and we’ll get some sunshine and warmth for the afternoon. Highs will be able to reach the upper 80s with a bit of a south breeze.

Morning Rain
Morning Rain(WOWT)
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

A little more wildfire smoke has moved in and has lowered the air quality into the moderate range again. That smoke will be just thick enough to keep us a couple degrees cooler today and tomorrow than we would be otherwise. The heat will build in more on Friday though with highs in the mid 90s likely.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a few morning storms Friday but otherwise the heat will win out. Saturday will have a morning round of rain and storms followed by an evening round. That evening round has the potential to be severe with isolated severe storms among larger clusters of non severe storms. Watch for those to develop Wind, hail and heavy rain are the main threats. The threat of a tornado or two is low but not zero. Stay tuned for the latest on this evolving storm threat.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WOWT)
Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
An Omaha man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29.
Omaha man killed in I-29 crash
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
Nebraska hog farmers call foul on California’s new regulations
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight
David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking a few storms overnight
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer & breezy today with some rain possible overnight.