Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Morning light showers move out with clearing and warming later today.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few morning showers are on the map out the door but those won’t amount to much and will exit east fairly quickly. The clouds move east and we’ll get some sunshine and warmth for the afternoon. Highs will be able to reach the upper 80s with a bit of a south breeze.

Morning Rain (WOWT)

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

A little more wildfire smoke has moved in and has lowered the air quality into the moderate range again. That smoke will be just thick enough to keep us a couple degrees cooler today and tomorrow than we would be otherwise. The heat will build in more on Friday though with highs in the mid 90s likely.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a few morning storms Friday but otherwise the heat will win out. Saturday will have a morning round of rain and storms followed by an evening round. That evening round has the potential to be severe with isolated severe storms among larger clusters of non severe storms. Watch for those to develop Wind, hail and heavy rain are the main threats. The threat of a tornado or two is low but not zero. Stay tuned for the latest on this evolving storm threat.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

