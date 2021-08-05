Omaha Housing Authority crews clean up neglected, unoccupied property

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 6 News reported on an unoccupied south Omaha property in desperate need of a clean-up, city crews were out the next day clearing the mess the previous tenant left behind.

Alan Reid told 6 News he had called the Omaha Housing Authority about the property, but received no response. He said trash, old furniture, and toys had been left in front of the house, and he raised concerns about the leftover tree debris from last month’s storm that was still strewn about the backyard.

6 News talked with OHA about the issue, and as promised, the agency had a couple of crews out at the house Wednesday cleaning up the property and picking up the limbs and branches that were drying out, creating a potential fire hazard.

“I’m very thankful for you guys to come out,” Reid said. “You know, I mean, I’m sorry to say sometimes it takes a little push from somebody to get something done, but they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, and I’m appreciative — very appreciative.”

OHA officials said they strive to be good neighbors and will make sure the lawn is mowed and maintained once the clean-up is complete.

