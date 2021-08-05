Advertisement

Omaha Housing Authority crews clean up neglected, unoccupied property

By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 6 News reported on an unoccupied south Omaha property in desperate need of a clean-up, city crews were out the next day clearing the mess the previous tenant left behind.

Alan Reid told 6 News he had called the Omaha Housing Authority about the property, but received no response. He said trash, old furniture, and toys had been left in front of the house, and he raised concerns about the leftover tree debris from last month’s storm that was still strewn about the backyard.

6 News talked with OHA about the issue, and as promised, the agency had a couple of crews out at the house Wednesday cleaning up the property and picking up the limbs and branches that were drying out, creating a potential fire hazard.

“I’m very thankful for you guys to come out,” Reid said. “You know, I mean, I’m sorry to say sometimes it takes a little push from somebody to get something done, but they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, and I’m appreciative — very appreciative.”

OHA officials said they strive to be good neighbors and will make sure the lawn is mowed and maintained once the clean-up is complete.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 3 COVID-19 update: Unvaccinated man in his 40s dies in Douglas County
Flu-like virus having early seasonal impact in Midwest, including Nebraska

Latest News

West Nile virus detected in Douglas County
More than a month later, Pottawattamie County lifting boil order in rural areas
An Omaha man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29.
Omaha man killed in wrong-way crash on I-29
Council Bluffs wrestler to compete for bronze
Council Bluffs wrestler to compete for bronze at Tokyo Olympics
OHA responds to eyesore property
Omaha crews clean up neglected unoccupied property