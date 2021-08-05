Advertisement

Olympics Day 13 highlights: Baseball, basketball, beach volleyball & more

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch Thursday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Ross/Klineman take care of business, will play for gold

April Ross and Alix Klineman handled the Swiss with ease defeating them 21-12, 21-11. They will play the winner of Latvia/Australia in the final.

TRACK & FIELD

Crouser defends shot put gold with historic series of throws

World record-holder Ryan Crouser repeated as shot put gold medalist, projecting a mammoth 23.30m final throw to break his previous Games record a third time; Joe Kovacs and New Zealander Tom Walsh were silver and bronze.

SOCCER

Megan Rapinoe scores Olympic ‘Olimpico’ on corner kick

United States forward Megan Rapinoe bent her corner kick straight into Australia’s goal for an “Olimpico” goal, the second one she’s scored in her career in Olympic competition.

BASKETBALL

U.S. men bounce back in second half to take down Australia

Team USA’s men got off to a poor start against Australia, but Kevin Durant and company helped flip the script in the second half to lead the U.S. to victory.

BASEBALL

Team USA takes down South Korea, advances to gold medal game

The United States baseball team is headed to the gold medal game after 7-2 win over South Korea. The Americans scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and South Korea was never able to catch up.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 12 highlights

Watch Wednesday's highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
An Omaha man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29.
Omaha man killed in I-29 crash
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
Nebraska hog farmers call foul on California’s new regulations
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park

Latest News

United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the...
US women’s soccer team beats Australia 4-3 for bronze medal
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Secret gym helped Simone Biles try to recover from ‘twisties’
A gym outside of Tokyo is where Simone Biles went to try to overcome mental obstacles, training...
Simone Biles tried to overcome 'twisties' inside Japanese gym
Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men's shot put at the...
‘We did it’: Crouser’s gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa