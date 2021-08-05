No-show cross-country movers complicate Bellevue military family’s relocation

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - When a soldier is transferred, the spouse often stays behind to handle the move. An Army wife in Bellevue thought she had all her bases covered, but ends up holding a lot of bags.

Moving a few things herself, Army wife Mariah Lee said she feels deserted by a Florida moving broker.

“I wasted money on these people who were supposed to do their job and come and move us, and they didn’t,” she said.

The moving truck was a no-show. Page 6 of the broker’s contract states that pick-up and delivery dates are not guaranteed.

“I wish they would have given me even five minutes to read through the contract, but they did not. He said scroll down now and sign,” she said.

The Southeast Florida Better Business Bureau reports that American Long-Distance Moving and Storage has 38 complaints in seven months since starting its business in January.

”Pretty much the same theme people feel like they were promised a date and then it’s not delivered on that date, and they rely on the stipulation in the contract that no date is guaranteed,” BBB’s Ron Davis said.

Lee’s husband already transferred, and since the family moved out of Bellevue base housing, they’re staying with her mom for now.

But a house full of belongings have to go somewhere, and if there’s not a basement available, that adds the cost of storage, not online in money but time and stress.

“We have deadlines especially in the military when we have to be to other bases,” Lee said. “We can’t just wait around for weeks on end to be moved, especially when we paid a deposit to reserve a truck that was supposed to be at our house on Friday.”

Though prepared to drive 1,110 miles with bare essentials, Lee’s next move is to find another way to move the family furniture. In the meantime, the kids have their marching orders.

“Did the truck come or did they not come?” Lee asked. “They did not come, so we’re going to try and move it ourselves, aren’t we.”

American Long-Distance didn’t reply to 6 News phone messages or email. In a response to the Better Business Bureau, the company said no refund will be issued, though for any inconvenience, it will provide a future move at a discounted rate.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.