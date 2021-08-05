More than a month later, Pottawattamie County lifting boil order in rural areas

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County agencies said that as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the water in previous areas of concern had passed the test, allowing them to lift a boil order put into place in early July.

Regional Water Rural Water Association those customers with account numbers starting with A15, C15, and C17 can now use their water as normal.

Residents of those areas of Shelby and Harrison counties were advised to throw out any ice made during the boil advisory and flush automatic ice-maker water lines, and toss any ice made in the 24-hour cycle after that. Any other appliance drinking water lines should also be flushed.

Tri-Center Schools, Casey’s General Store in Minden, and the Menards distribution center and Love’s Travel Center properties in Shelby were also affected by the boil order, according to the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency.

