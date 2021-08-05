FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday - Evening storms bring the potential for severe weather to the area.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clusters of thunderstorms are likely to develop in the area after 4pm Saturday afternoon and move east through the evening. Within those clusters, a strong to severe storm is possible. This has prompted a First Alert Day in our area for Saturday.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

There will likely be a few showers around early in the morning Saturday but they won’t amount to much and shouldn’t be all that noteworthy. We’ll then warm up and an wait for new storms to develop after 4pm. I expect clusters of storms to develop and be rather unorganized as they get going but eventually they could contain isolated severe storms with some large hail and some wind gusts up near 60 mph possible. The area most likely to see these stronger storms would be in the yellow shaded severe risk area.

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

Overall the tornado threat is rather low at this point but not zero so we’ll have to keep an eye on that aspect as well.

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

Isolated heavy downpours will be possible as well with some 1-3″ rain totals showing up in areas that end up with the strongest storms. Overall I would expect most of the storm activity to be east and out of the area no later than midnight leaving us with quiet conditions the rest of the night. Stay tuned for updates as the event approaches.

