Advertisement

Drought conditions affect Missouri River

Missouri River (File picture)
Missouri River (File picture)(kfyr)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reporting record numbers when it comes to the flow of the Missouri River.

The July runoff above the Fort Peck Dam in Montana, which eventually makes its way past the Omaha metro area, was the lowest in 123 years of record keeping.

The runoff above Sioux City, Iowa was 34% average in July.

The Corps blames it on drought conditions.

As of Noon Thursday, the Missouri River was flowing at 14.33 feet as it passed by the I-480 bridge in downtown Omaha. By comparison, it reached 34.4 feet during the height of the 2019 flood and 36.29 feet during the 2011 flood. Flood stage is at 27 feet.

“Reservoir inflows in July have been declining due to the warmer and drier conditions in the upper Basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Per the July 1 System storage check, navigation support will be maintained at an intermediate service level, 1,500 cubic feet per second below full-service levels, through the end of the normal 8-month navigation flow support season, which will end on Dec. 1 at the mouth,” added Remus.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
An Omaha man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29.
Omaha man killed in I-29 crash
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
Nebraska hog farmers call foul on California’s new regulations
Sarpy County deputies arrest eight human trafficking suspects

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports death of unvaccinated man in his 50s
UNMC Dr. James Lawler talks about the COVID-19 delta variant, which has been found to more...
COVID-19 delta variant: UNMC doctor explains what you need to know
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday - Evening storms bring the potential for severe weather to the area.
First Alert Day Saturday