Drought conditions affect Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reporting record numbers when it comes to the flow of the Missouri River.

The July runoff above the Fort Peck Dam in Montana, which eventually makes its way past the Omaha metro area, was the lowest in 123 years of record keeping.

The runoff above Sioux City, Iowa was 34% average in July.

The Corps blames it on drought conditions.

As of Noon Thursday, the Missouri River was flowing at 14.33 feet as it passed by the I-480 bridge in downtown Omaha. By comparison, it reached 34.4 feet during the height of the 2019 flood and 36.29 feet during the 2011 flood. Flood stage is at 27 feet.

“Reservoir inflows in July have been declining due to the warmer and drier conditions in the upper Basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Per the July 1 System storage check, navigation support will be maintained at an intermediate service level, 1,500 cubic feet per second below full-service levels, through the end of the normal 8-month navigation flow support season, which will end on Dec. 1 at the mouth,” added Remus.

