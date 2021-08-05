Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Heating up with storm chances by the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and clouds quickly moved out of the area, with plenty of sun returning this afternoon. Temperatures warming a bit more than earlier this week, topping out in the upper 80s to around 90 for most of the metro. The humidity on the rise as well, pushing the heat index into the low 90s. We’ll stay warm and humid through the evening, with just a few clouds drifting by. A few more clouds are possible overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

A few spotty showers are possible in the morning on Friday. While rainfall will be rather sparse and light, don’t be surprised if you run into a brief rain shower to start the day. Partly cloudy skies and much warmer weather is expected for the afternoon, high temperatures climbing into the middle 90s with higher humidity as well. Heat index readings could reach the upper 90s for parts of the area.

A strong storm system will approach the region on Saturday. This may bring us a few showers in the morning, but these are not expected to be severe. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon will allow us to warm back into the low 90s with plenty of humidity. As the storm system swings through, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the evening, mainly after 4 or 6pm. There may be some stronger storms initially with gusty winds and hail possible. Moving through the evening, the threat will transition to mainly heavy rainfall, with some spots possibly picking up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Storm Chances Saturday
Storm Chances Saturday(WOWT)

