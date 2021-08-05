COVID-19 outbreak at an Elkhorn elementary school shuts down summer program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A COVID-19 outbreak has shut down a summer program at an elementary school in Elkhorn. The news comes as the majority of school districts across the metro refuse to require masks despite recommendations from health experts.

Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation confirmed Wednesday it closed its Kids Campus at Fire Ridge last week because of COVID-19 cases.

A statement sent to 6 News reads in part, “following guidance from the Douglas County Health Department, the Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation closed the Fire Ridge EKC site early due to positive COVID cases.”

Officials are not specifying how many cases, but in a letter sent to parents, obtained by 6 News they point to at least two students testing positive.

And, news of an outbreak has parents across the school district worried.

“As an Elkhorn parent of young child entering school for the first time of course it giving me some anxiety for her safety and the safety of other children,” said Stephanie Bradley, noting her five-year-old daughter is too young for a COVID vaccine, but not too young to put on a mask.

“I’m imploring our superintendent. I’m imploring our school board to require masking for children at least between the ages of kindergarten to 6th grade,” said Bradley.

Children’s Hospital pediatrician, Dr. Sharon Stoolman is doing the same, calling on school districts to make masks a must.

“We know this Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox so we know being unmasked in a classroom is going to be a significant problem,” said Dr. Stoolman.

In Douglas County the largest spike in COVID-19 cases are among children ages 5 to 9. In one week cases jumped from 16 to 75.

6 News spoke with a several parents who had their children enrolled in Kid Campus at Fire Ridge, one who’s child tested positive for COVID last week. And, while non of the parents wanted to go on camera they all expressed concern about sending their children back to school in a couple of weeks.

6 News asked if Elkhorn Public Schools officials will reconsider the districts mask policy in light of the outbreak. In a statement they said, in part: “We will continue to monitor community transmission rates and will respond as necessary.” But, Bradley and others told 6 News that’s not enough.

“I understand that these people are under immense pressure,” said Bradley. “But to say that local very recent pediatric outbreaks would not change your outlook seems to be woefully short sited.”

Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation Statement: “In consultation with and following guidance from the Douglas County Health Department, the Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation (EPSF) closed the Fire Ridge EKC site early due to positive COVID cases. Overall, EPSF believes this to still be a successful summer, given that we served over 550 students in four individual sites.”

Elkhorn Public Schools Statement: “EPS is aware of the situation regarding the early closure of the Fire Ridge site of Elkhorn Kids Campus (EKC) which is one of four EKC sites district-wide. We will continue to monitor community transmission rates and will respond as necessary.”

