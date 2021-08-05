Advertisement

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
An Omaha man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29.
Omaha man killed in I-29 crash
Nebraska hog farmers call foul on California’s new regulations
Sarpy County deputies arrest eight human trafficking suspects

Latest News

The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire shuts down California national park
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws
Should Omaha-metro schools mask up?
LPS to require masks for PreK - 6th grade students and teachers
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance