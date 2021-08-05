Advertisement

LIVE: UNMC explainer on COVID-19 delta variant

The medical center is also unveiling a digital display illustrating delta’s impact.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an effort to show the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant, UNMC on Thursday unveiled animated simulations used as part of its work with the federal government’s first-responder training on how the virus infects people.

Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, talked about the COVID-19 B.1.617.2 variant also known as the delta variant, which experts say is more easily spread from person to person than the alpha variant first detected in the U.S. in December 2020.

Dr. Lawler said Thursday he recommends facemasks be worn in indoor public settings, including schools. Saying that global trends indicate the delta variant will continue to spread in the local community during the coming weeks, he suggested the same protocols put in place in the fall are warranted now.

UNMC also unveiled animated infographics to illustrate how the delta variant spreads, how COVID-19 vaccinations work against it, and how COVID-19 affects the lungs.

The medical center’s iEXCEL team in the Davis Global Center created the animation with Dr. Peter Angeletti of UNL’s Nebraska Center for Virology, according to the UNMC release.

The recent discovery that the delta variant is also able to transmit through fully vaccinated people led the CDC to recommend again wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas that are seeing “substantial or high transmission” in order to reduce the risk of virus spread.

Dr. Lawler said he was concerned about the mental state of healthcare workers as the delta variant ramps up.

“It’s going to be hard,” he said.

Dr. Lawler said it will be difficult to provide good care to those who may be flooding their doors in the coming weeks and months as many healthcare workers are already burned out.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

