Council Bluffs trash pickup still behind as Waste Connections remains short-staffed

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The city’s trash and recycling hauler is desperately in need of workers, and it’s causing a pile-up in the city as trash collection has fallen well behind schedule.

Trash, recyclables, and yard waste containers around Council Bluffs have been sitting curbside awaiting collection. The city has been urging patience as Waste Connections has lost several employees in the past few months.

“Right now, I think we’re down about 40% of what we would be for full-staffed,” said Alex Shackleton, spokesman for the city’s trash hauler said Thursday.

He said Waste Connections hasn’t seen many job applicants in the past few months.

Earlier this week, the city informed residents that trash, yard waste, and recycling may be collected in a different style truck than people are used to seeing on the routes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.