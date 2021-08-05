‘Big booms’ rattle north Omaha neighborhood after garage catches fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One man was injured in a garage fire that followed a loud series of booms at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in a north Omaha neighborhood.

Omaha’s Fire Department Investigative Unit on Thursday said “fireworks and firework making material” found at the scene prompted fire officials to call in the Omaha Police Department bomb unit.

WOWT 6 News was on the scene after the blaze had been calmed, as investigators sifted through the contents of the garage. Several neighbors confirmed that an injured man had been transported from the scene earlier by emergency personnel.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick later confirmed that one person was transported to UNMC from the scene of the fire.

Neighbors said fireworks and loud booms are heard regularly from the same location.

”Me and a couple neighbors walked over there and this garage was the first thing we saw, and the smoke was just billowing, and there were still all these booms going on, and we could see fireworks and stuff coming out the frame of the door,” Sheryl Life said.

Life lives on an adjacent street and after hearing several “big booms,” walked to the scene where she saw a woman trying to hose down the garage fire with a garden hose. Life said a man then emerged from the garage.

”He came around, took the hose from her, and he’s trying to put it out,” Life said. “He turned and looked at me and I could barely see the white of his eyes. He was all bloody. It looked like his skin was just blown off.”

