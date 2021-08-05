Advertisement

Back-to-school shopping alert: Iowa’s brief sales tax holiday kicks in Friday

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Iowa clothing stores are going to be busy the next two days for the state’s annual sales tax holiday.

On Friday and Saturday, Iowa will not collect sales tax on clothing or footwear as a way of helping out with back-to-school expenses.

There are exceptions. Among them: Items cannot cost more than $100 apiece.

Anyone can take advantage of the tax-free purchases; you don’t have to be an Iowa resident to do so.

