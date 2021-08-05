Advertisement

Amazon pushes back its return-to-office date

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE - Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant.

Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. Instead, the company said Thursday that unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks in the office.

The surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has upended many companies’ plans to bring office workers back this fall, a drive already complicated by efforts to accommodate widespread employee preference for flexible remote work policies, and debates over how to handle vaccine and masking policies.

Other companies that have postponed reopening plans include Microsoft, Google, Twitter and Lyft.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Florida, Georgia, Louisiana account for nearly 40% of U.S. hospitalizations

— Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus and delta variant

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for international travelers

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avi Gurung, 6, was reported missing near N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, 2021....
Ground search for missing 7-year-old to continue until dark
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
An Omaha man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 29.
Omaha man killed in I-29 crash
Nebraska hog farmers call foul on California’s new regulations
Sarpy County deputies arrest eight human trafficking suspects

Latest News

President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders
As schools across the country prepare to welcome back students, there continues to be concern.
How to return to school safely as COVID-19 cases surge
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Heating up with storm chances by the weekend
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire shuts down California national park
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers