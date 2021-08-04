Advertisement

Worker crushed to death in Nebraska workplace accident

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSEY, Neb. (AP) - Officials in northeastern Nebraska say a man has been killed at a poultry operation near the village of Lindsay.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says it was called Monday to an address for a report of a man being crushed, and deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez, of Columbus, gravely injured. Carreto Perez was rushed to a Norfolk hospital, where he died.

Sheriff’s officials say an investigation showed Carreto Perez had been helping with the transport of large crates of live chickens, which were being moved using a forklift when the crates became dislodged.

Officials say Carreto Perez stepped between the crates and the forklift when the crates slipped further, crushing him against the forklift.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
180th Street bridge expected to open late August
FAA: Helicopter struck powerlines in northeast Nebraska
UNMC doctor: Worst phase of pandemic is still to come

Latest News

Omaha health care work wins unemployment appeal, waits on money
Local pig farmers reject California law - 10:30 pm
Local pig farmers reject California law - 10:30 pm
Heated debate over police funding - 10:30 pm
Heated debate over police funding - 10:30 pm
Appeal won but money waits - 10:30 pm
Appeal won but money waits - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: 6-year-old child missing - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: 6-year-old child missing - 10:30 pm