Wednesday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County Health Department posts vaccine survey

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

DCHD vaccine survey

The Douglas County Health Department is looking for feedback about the COVID-19 vaccine via an online survey.

The questions cover everything from where you get information about to confidence in COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as preferences in where the vaccine is available.

The survey is being conducted via Community Data Platforms and is separate from the customer satisfaction survey also available through the DCHD website.

Are you certain you will not get the COVID-19 vaccine? Are you choosing to wait before you get the COVID-19 vaccine? We... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Douglas County cases update

Douglas County Health Department reported Wednesday that it had confirmed an additional 120 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the total to 73,974 confirmed local cases since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average increased to 100 cases, up from 17 a month ago and the record low of nine cases two months ago.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 738.

The health department also reported Wednesday that local hospitals were 80% full, with 257 beds available; and ICU beds were 75% full with 84 beds available. Of those, 85 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 29 of them in ICUs, and 16 on ventilators.

57% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

14,622 residents ages 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

For more Douglas County COVID-19 Vaccination data visit: https://t.co/EgL5415u5K pic.twitter.com/1hJr6GMQ5O — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) August 4, 2021

Nebraska cases update

The Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services updated the state’s COVID-19 data on Wednesday morning.

CASES: According to the Nebraska DHHS website, an additional 1,976 cases — 116 of which were COVID-19 variants — were reported across the state in the last week, for a total of 229,824 cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 33 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 158 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

To date, DHHS has seen 2,465 cases of seven different variants:

1,698 cases of the B.1.1.17 variant, also known as the U.K. or alpha variant

519 cases of the B.1.617 variant, also known as the India or delta variant — 273 more than the site reported two weeks ago

119 cases of the B.1.429 or B.1.427 variants, also known as the California or epsilon variants

68 cases of the P.1 variant, also known as the Brazil or beta variant

37 cases of the B.1.526 variant, also known as the New York or lota variant

21 cases of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African or beta variant

three cases of the C.37 variant, also known as the South American or lambda variant, which was not included in the state’s data two weeks ago

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the previous week, leaving Nebraska’s pandemic death toll at 2,285 people.

TESTING: The state was reporting Wednesday that 7.8% of COVID-19 tests conducted from July 25-31 were positive for the virus, a 1.6% increase from the previous week.

VACCINATIONS: DHHS said 22,959 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in the previous week, for a total of 1,930,535 vaccinations given to date. The state has used 92.7% of its allocated doses, 1.1% of that over the week prior.

The state reported that 1.1% more Nebraskans were considered fully vaccinated in the last week, for a total of 50.3% of the state’s population currently at fully vaccinated status. During the past week, an additional 0.4% of Nebraskans received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose, meaning that 4.4% of the state’s population is currently partially vaccinated.

"I thought we were nearing the end of the pandemic, but hospitalizations are on the rise. Why is that?" Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, UNMC infectious diseases expert, explains. Posted by University of Nebraska Medical Center - UNMC on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

MONDAY

8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Millard North High School , located at 1010 S. 144th St.

Noon-8 p.m. at Burke High School, located at 12200 Burke St.

TUESDAY

8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Millard North High School , located at 1010 S. 144th St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St.

Noon-8 p.m. at Burke High School , located at 12200 Burke St.

1-7 p.m. at Northwest High Magnet School , located at 8204 Crown Point Ave.

6-8 p.m. at National Night Out, held at Upland Park, located at 3104 Jefferson St.

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Benson High School , located at 5210 Maple St.

9 a.m.-noon at the Visting Nurses Association , located at 12565 W. Center Road

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Heart Ministry , located at 2222 Binney St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St.

1-7 p.m. at Northwest High School, located at 8204 Crown Point Ave.

THURSDAY

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha North High School , located at 4410 N. 36th St.

Noon-3 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St.

2-8 p.m. at Bryan High School, located at 4700 Giles Road

FRIDAY

6-9 a.m. at 2-4 p.m. at Airlite Plastics , located at 6110 Abbott Drive

9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Omaha North High School , located at 4410 N. 36th St.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DCHD’s main campus, located at 1111 S 41st St.

SATURDAY

2-8 p.m. at Bryan High School , located at 4700 Giles Road

9 a.m.-noon Eagles Nest Worship Center , located 5775 Sorensen Parkway

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market in the Old Market at 519 S. 11 St.

Omaha Public Schools

Omaha Public Schools is sharing a flyer — written in Spanish and English — to get the word out about its upcoming vaccine clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this week and next week at several Omaha-metro schools.

THURSDAY

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

FRIDAY

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

AUGUST

2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 10 a.m-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Norris Middle School , located at 2235 S. 46th St. in Omaha

4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Beveridge Middle School , located at 1616 S. 120th St. in Omaha

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Marrs Middle School, located at 5619 S. 19th St. in Omaha

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

AIRLITE PLASTICS: 6-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at 6110 Abbott Drive

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Upland Park, located at 3104 Jefferson St.

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.