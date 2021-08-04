Advertisement

Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street and Highway 2 near the Edgewood Shopping Center.(Jared Austin (KOLN))
By Bill Schammert
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The two teens in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in Lincoln have been identified.

Lincoln Police said 19-year-old Jayden Prentice took a gunshot wound to the face. Officers found him in a black Mercedes when they arrived to the shooting scene in the Edgewood Shopping Center parking lot. The other victim is 18-year-old Christopher Duncan. Officers found him in the parking lot with gunshot wounds in the leg and hip area.

Police said people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire in what they’re calling a targeted shooting.

Police said an 18-year-old was at the scene and told officers he was with the two victims when they were shot.

Officers are investigating to find out what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Police believe there were several people in the area at the time of the shooting and want to talk to them.

If you have any information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

