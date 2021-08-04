Unique Huskers bond between Luke Reimer and Barrett Ruud

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good luck finding a football coach who isn’t a former player, at some level. Barrett Ruud fits the mold but there aren’t too many who have done it like him. As the program’s all-time leader in tackles and an eight-year NFL veteran, he is uniquely qualified to be the Nebraska Inside Linebackers Coach.

“Him having that background of playing…he knows, he’s been through it, having that in the back of your mind too he knows what he’s talking about,” said inside linebacker Luke Reimer.

Ruud also went to high school in Lincoln just like Reimer. Same town, same college, same position. As Nebraska works on its rotation at the position Reimer is fine-tuning his game. Ruud will tell you he doesn’t have significant weaknesses, but he can improve everywhere. One spot that stands out is the pass rush, Reimer had two sacks in six games last year. Which was second on the team and a great example of why it needs to improve. That goes for everyone.

