Sarpy County deputies arrest eight human trafficking suspects

CHALCO, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County law enforcement made a significant human trafficking arrest near a busy exit along Interstate 80 earlier this week.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted an operation near Highway 50 and I-80 on Sunday.

Their mission was to identify victims of human trafficking and deter prostitution-related crime in that area — and ultimately help people who want to escape that life.

Several other agencies from the Omaha-metro area assisted in arresting eight adults on 10 charges.

