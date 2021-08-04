Advertisement

Sarpy County deputies arrest eight human trafficking suspects

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHALCO, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County law enforcement made a significant human trafficking arrest near a busy exit along Interstate 80 earlier this week.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted an operation near Highway 50 and I-80 on Sunday.

Their mission was to identify victims of human trafficking and deter prostitution-related crime in that area — and ultimately help people who want to escape that life.

Several other agencies from the Omaha-metro area assisted in arresting eight adults on 10 charges.

