Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer & breezy today with some rain possible overnight.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little warmer this morning but still very comfortable to start the day. Air quality is much better as well with most of us in the GOOD range. There is the small chance of a shower or two west of the metro this morning otherwise partly cloudy skies win out and we’ll warm into the mid 80s.

Showers and storms are set to move through the area after 11pm tonight and linger into the morning Thursday. We’ll likely stay dry before that and get an enjoyable day. Overall, don’t expect much out of the rain. A few downpours at times could produce rain totals up to 0.50″ but most of us will see far less than that before the showers move out by noon or so Thursday.

Showers will likely move out during the morning Thursday leaving us with highs in the upper 80s and some clearing by the afternoon. Then the heat builds in Friday with highs likely in the mid 90s with a little more humidity.

Heat is likely to stay with us over the weekend with some rain chances early and late Saturday being the main threat. Sunday should be dry.

