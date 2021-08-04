Omahan killed in I-29 crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was killed early Wednesday morning while driving in the wrong direction of Interstate 29 north of the metro.

The Iowa State Patrol reported the crash happened just after midnight at the Mondamin exit.

The report says Carson Stiffler, 39, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a second car. A 20-year-old woman from Sioux City was in the other car. She was treated for injuries.

Stiffler’s car had its doors torn off during the collision and Stiffler was ejected as the car rolled in the median. He died of his injuries.

