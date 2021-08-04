Advertisement

Omahan killed in I-29 crash

An Omaha man was killed early Wednesday morning while driving in the wrong direction of...
An Omaha man was killed early Wednesday morning while driving in the wrong direction of Interstate 29 north of the metro.(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was killed early Wednesday morning while driving in the wrong direction of Interstate 29 north of the metro.

The Iowa State Patrol reported the crash happened just after midnight at the Mondamin exit.

The report says Carson Stiffler, 39, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a second car. A 20-year-old woman from Sioux City was in the other car. She was treated for injuries.

Stiffler’s car had its doors torn off during the collision and Stiffler was ejected as the car rolled in the median. He died of his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 3 COVID-19 update: Unvaccinated man in his 40s dies in Douglas County
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park
Flu-like virus having early seasonal impact in Midwest, including Nebraska
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting just north of 56th Street...
Victims identified in Monday night shooting, still in critical condition
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer & breezy today with some rain possible overnight.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Federal courts in Nebraska will require masks