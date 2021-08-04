Omaha Police identify victim crash near Crossroads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released the name of the driver killed in a crash near 72nd and Cass streets earlier this week.

John Stickrod, 61, of Omaha, was driving a Toyota Corolla and turned left at the intersection Monday evening in front of an oncoming car, police said. According to witnesses and video surveillance, the other vehicle had the right of way at the intersection.

Stickrod was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.