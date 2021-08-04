Omaha health care work wins unemployment appeal, waits on money

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When unemployment benefits are denied, a job seeker can appeal to a labor department tribunal. An Omaha health care worker put her case together and won.

Her hours were dramatically cut during COVID but home health care provider Beth Gilmore never lost motivation to help elderly and disable clients.

“With their bathing, their dressing, and their meals,” said Beth Gilmore.

To gain full-time income, Beth applied for unemployment benefits but mistakenly indicated she had quit.

“I didn’t quit, I never did quit,” said Gilmore.

Beth had to prove it with her wife’s assistance to get benefits denied by the state and in June received an appeal decision.

“Basically the order says, right here that she won, clear as day,” said wife, Kim Gilmore.

The reversed order stating she is entitled to benefits came down June 21 but Beth says she’s yet to get her estimate of $2,800.

“I feel I am due this money because I won the appeal and I shouldn’t have to call weekly to be told, you just have to wait,” said Gilmore.

But after emails to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Beth has been contacted by the state to work through the numbers of what she’s actually owed.

Beth says that overdue payment will be put to good use. She’s had to borrow money just to meet her monthly bills.

Loan payments for the couple’s van haven’t stopped while Beth waits on benefits.

“She’s not trying to get anything over and above. She’s just trying to get her fair earnings of what she worked for,” said Kim.

Working part-time barely 20 hours a week, Beth says an appeal victory shows she deserves her full-time earnings lost during the pandemic.

“I still want my money that’s due, past due,” said Gilmore.

A Nebraska Department of Labor spokesperson says that timely processing of claims and appeals are top priorities. The department claims it resolved this matter and ensures that Beth Gilmore will receive all payments for which she is eligible.

Gilmore says she’s been promised $700 by Wednesday with a final amount still being discussed.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.