Omaha doctors urge masks in schools as youth COVID-19 cases on the rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the clock keeps ticking on when kids will be back in school, local COVID-19 cases keep climbing higher and higher.

“We know this delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox so we know being unmasked in a classroom is going to be a significant problem,” said Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital.

With school just days away, the 5-9 age range is seeing the largest spike in COVID-19 cases: In one week, cases jumped from 16 to 75 in Douglas County.

Hospitalizations typically lag behind cases, making doctors extremely concerned with what’s to come.

“Then in the coming weeks, we are going to see a surge of that MIS-C,” said Dr. Stoolman.

The Douglas County Health Department says there is a reason the virus is spreading so rapidly among that age group.

“They can’t be vaccinated, so there’s no way to protect them other than making the people around them safe and having them wear masks,” DCHD’s Phil Rooney said.

The alarming rise in cases is giving doctors deja vu.

“We are kind of back where we started when we look at positivity numbers for August for this first week, they are a little eerily similar to where we were last year,” Dr. Stoolman said.

Doctors say that could have a big impact on how our kids could be learning just a few weeks after school starts.

“Flash forward a year: We are starting in person, and we are not masking with very similar positivity rates. So, I am worried that we will not have classes in person for very long.”

Children’s Hospital says they did see an uptick of kids that are ages 12 and older getting the vaccine this week. They are sending experts out to as many of the Omaha Public Schools pop-up vaccine clinics as they can, hoping to educate families there on the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.