Advertisement

Olympics Day 12 highlights: Track & field, skateboarding, and Simone Biles talks ‘twisties’

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Watch Wednesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

TRACK & FIELD

Canada’s De Grasse claims 200m gold for fifth Olympic medal

Canada’s Andre de Grasse surged in the last 50 meters to overtake reigning world champion Noah Lyles for gold in the men’s 200m final, earning his fifth Olympic medal and second of the Games after a bronze in the 100m.

Allyson Felix clocks season best in 400m semi, makes final

Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson ran a personal-best 49.34 to win the third semi of the women’s 400m, finishing as the round’s top qualifier into the final; Allyson Felix took second in a season-best 49.89, advancing.

McLaughlin shatters own 400mH WR in 51.46 for Olympic gold

American Sydney McLaughlin obliterated her own 400m hurdles world record from U.S. Trials by nearly a half-second in 51.46, unseating defending Olympic champion teammate Dalilah Muhammad for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles opens up about ‘twisties’ timeline

After securing a bronze medal on the balance beam in Tokyo, Simone Biles joined NBC’s Mike Tirico to shed light on her experience with “the twisties” and the pressure she was facing to perform.

SKATEBOARDING

Japan takes gold, silver in women’s park skateboarding

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi took gold and Cocona Hiraki, 12, took silver in the first women’s Olympic park skateboarding final. Sky Brown, 13, took bronze.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Day 11 highlights

Watch Tuesday's highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Most Read

Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 3 COVID-19 update: Unvaccinated man in his 40s dies in Douglas County
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Huskers Tight End Coach Sean Beckton
Huskers offense ahead of last year five practices into fall camp
United States' Sydney McLaughlin competes in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the...
Sydney McLaughlin sets world record, wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles
Luke Reimer
Unique Huskers bond between Luke Reimer and Barrett Ruud
Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics