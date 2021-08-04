No bond for man suspected of killing 45-year-old woman in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge on Wednesday denied bond for the man Omaha Police say shot and killed a 45-year-old woman in north Omaha early Sunday.

SirTommy Sutton, 22, was formally charged in Douglas County Court with the first-degree murder of Jennifer Hickman as the result of a shooting at North 43rd and Ohio streets. He is also facing two counts of use of a weapon and unlawful or intentional discharge of a firearm.

Court documents state that the shooter fired in the direction of Hickman’s moving vehicle, but doesn’t specify whether the vehicle was the intended target.

Sutton’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 20.

