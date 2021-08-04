Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
Omaha Police say a missing six-year-old possibly fell into the water near N.P. Dodge Park on...
OPD: Missing 6-year-old possibly fell in river near N.P. Dodge Park
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 3 COVID-19 update: Unvaccinated man in his 40s dies in Douglas County
Omaha’s new Detox Sober Lounge to offer bar experience without the booze
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination doses expiring in a few weeks
To combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, OneWorld hits the streets, CHI Health opens hotline
COVID vaccine doses set to expire - 6:30 pm
COVID vaccine doses set to expire - 6:30 pm
Unvaccinated students concern - 6:30 pm
Unvaccinated students concern - 6:30 pm
Omaha doctors urge masks in schools as youth COVID-19 cases on the rise