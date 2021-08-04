Lanes on West Dodge Road near Children’s hospital finally back to normal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for drivers on Dodge Street. The construction has just about wrapped up in front of Children’s Hospital and Medical Center.

For three years, the lanes of traffic on Dodge had been shifted and it was slow going. Back in April 2018, we were told the project would last three years and now, three years later, the lanes are back to normal.

