Advertisement

Lanes on West Dodge Road near Children’s hospital finally back to normal

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for drivers on Dodge Street. The construction has just about wrapped up in front of Children’s Hospital and Medical Center.

For three years, the lanes of traffic on Dodge had been shifted and it was slow going. Back in April 2018, we were told the project would last three years and now, three years later, the lanes are back to normal.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter were found near the Des Moines River by a hiker Sunday...
Missing Iowa woman’s remains found
Omaha Police confirm one dead in crash near intersection
180th Street bridge expected to open late August
FAA: Helicopter struck powerlines in northeast Nebraska
UNMC doctor: Worst phase of pandemic is still to come

Latest News

Omaha health care work wins unemployment appeal, waits on money
Local pig farmers reject California law - 10:30 pm
Local pig farmers reject California law - 10:30 pm
Heated debate over police funding - 10:30 pm
Heated debate over police funding - 10:30 pm
Appeal won but money waits - 10:30 pm
Appeal won but money waits - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: 6-year-old child missing - 10:30 pm
BREAKING: 6-year-old child missing - 10:30 pm